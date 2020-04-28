GWENT Police's Rural Crime team have issued an appeal for information after a bird of prey escaped its aviary and went missing.
Sometime since the early house of Saturday morning, the bird – an American red tailed buzzard - has escaped its aviary in Glascoed Lane, Glascoed.
It is now missing.
If anyone has any information or spots the bird of prey, Gwent Police have asked that you ring 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 313 27/04/20.