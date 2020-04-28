LARGE groups of people from Somerset, Bristol and Cardiff descended on a Gwent beauty spot over the weekend, police said.

Many ignored new lockdown restrictions issued by the Welsh Government outlining that people should not drive to a location for their daily exercise.

The Welsh Government say: "No journeys of any significant distance should be taken, for example, just in order to exercise in the countryside or at beauty spots."

But on Saturday and Sunday, officers had to disperse large groups from an area known locally as The Canyons, on the border between Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

The area – which boasts spectacular views and a blue lagoon – is popular with walkers.

Over the weekend, a spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Officers have dispersed large groups of people from The Canyons on the British mountains today.

“People have travelled from Cardiff, Bristol and Somerset.

“This is not essential travel. Please take your daily exercise in the area where you live.”

It means motorists from Somerset will have driven over 60 miles to visit the area, with people from Bristol driving just under 40 miles.

It was not clear whether anyone was fined.

And people from Newport also travelled to visit the beauty spot, with one person describing it as “like Barry Island” on social media.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers have been out stopping vehicles, currently near the Blue Lagoon by Pantygasseg.

"It is not acceptable to travel from Newport to come here."

Travelling by car to exercise is only allowed in specific circumstances, the government added.

"People with specific health or mobility issues may, however, need to travel from their home in order to be able to exercise.

"For example, some wheelchair users may not be able to start to exercise immediately outside their homes for practical access reasons, and may need to drive to a suitable flat location, such as a park, for this purpose.

"In these circumstances the journey should be to the nearest convenient accessible location and no long journeys should be undertaken unless absolutely necessary."