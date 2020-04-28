THE FAMILY of a 33-year-old prison officer at HMP Usk who died on Tuesday April 21 after testing positive for coronavirus have said she was "a perfect little star".

Rachael Yates, who was a popular member of the community in Usk having previously worked at the town's main post office before taking up the role at Usk Prison, will make her "final journey" through the town on Friday, May 1.

Ms Yates' coffin will be at Usk Square at 3pm, before stopping outside the prison at 3.10pm for a guard of honour.

There will then be a family only funeral service due to current restriction guidelines and social distancing, at Tovey Bros Funeral Home, Cardiff Road, Newport.

Ms Yates will then be taken by horse and carriage to be laid to rest at St Woolos Cemetery, Bassaleg Road.

In a statement, Ms Yates' family said: "The dearly loved daughter of Julie and the late John, loving stepdaughter of Peter and much-loved sister of Lewys. Loved niece of Robert & Allyson and Wendy & Lee and loved cousin to Daniel, Ben, Rhys, Caitlin and Ava-Grace. You are one of Heaven’s angels now.

"A perfect little star, and when you shine the world can see how beautiful you are, may you fly with magic wings on clouds so soft and white, may your heart be joyful and your days be bathed in light.

"And though our hearts are broken, and your life was far too short, we thank you, sweet angel, for the happiness you brought. Rest in peace our beautiful Rachael Ann."

Friends set up a fund-raising page in her memory - which has now raised £3,000, nearly £2,000 over target.

It said: "Rachael was a much loved daughter, friend and was loved by anyone who came into contact with her.

"She was taken away from us way too soon, she put up one hell of a fight but unfortunately lost her battle with the corona virus, we would like to raise some money so we can help give Rachael the send off she truly deserves."

If you would like to donate flowers to Ms Yates and her family, you can do so by sending them to Tovey Bros Funeral Home by midday on Friday May 1.