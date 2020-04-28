THE UK boss of McDonald’s has said the restaurant chain is carrying out tests behind closed doors this week as the fast-food chain lays out several options for re-opening.

McDonald's closed all of its restaurants last month in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but has now outlined the options for reopening.

Rivals such as Burger King and KFC have reopened their first sites for delivery and takeaway over the past week.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s chief executive officer for UK and Ireland, said it decided to close its restaurants temporarily for “the safety of our people and customers” but has recently begun looking at a “potential and limited reopening”.

The restaurant chain said it is engaging with government and trade bodies, as well as listening to employees and customers, to ensure sites are opened “when the time is right”.

Mr Pomroy said the business is “carrying out some operational tests to explore what our reopening might look like” throughout this week.

The options

Exploring social distancing for staff

PPE provisions and how they may be used

Opening in a limited capacity

The criteria that needs to be met before reopening

Ensuring the wellbeing of staff

Ensuring a supply of fresh produce

Working within government guidelines to ensure customer safety

McDonald’s provided no details regarding when it intends to re-open its first restaurants for orders from the public.

READ MORE:

Mr Pomroy added: “Restarting our business is not an easy task even when reopening in a limited capacity.

“We have set ourselves some key criteria for reopening, all of which take time – first and foremost ensuring the wellbeing of our people and creating the right environment for them to return to work; secondly ensuring we have enough supply of fresh produce; and finally working in step with government guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers.

“For now we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

McDonald's branches in Gwent:

Newport: High Street

Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road

Newport: Lyne Road

Newport: Spytty

Newport: In Asda, Pencarn Way

Newport: Coldra roundabout

Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Rogerstone

Abergavenny: Iberis Road

Blackwood: Cliff Road

Caerphilly: Crossways Park

Cwmbran: North Walk

Ebbw Vale: The Walk

Magor: M4, junction 23a

Newbridge: Newbridge Gateway

Pontypool: off the A4042 in New Inn