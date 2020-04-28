PLANS to open an international school in Newport city centre – known as Wadham College of Science – have been announced.

Founder of the school, Simple Khanal, says that once worldwide travel restrictions are lifted, the college can attract international students to study at a new specialist centre focused on maths and science A-levels.

The college is planned to be based at Park House in Park Square, Newport.

Nadeem Sarwar, a special adviser for the project, said it is hoped the school will open in September, 2021, with an initial intake of 27-30 students.

A second intake is then planned, taking the total to around 60, while the school also intends to offer mentoring and tutoring services to pupils at local schools.

An application to register the school was made in mid-March to the Welsh Government and is expected to be considered once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“Education has always been close to my heart when growing up, and even more so after my daughter was born,” said Ms Khanal, who lives in Cardiff.

“I come from Nepal, a background where not all have equal access to education, and I moved to the UK in 2016.

“I strongly believe that education of the highest calibre is the given right of every human being.

“It is, therefore, of great importance to me to set up a school that prioritises fostering the potential of every child by giving them the best possible access to education.”

The college says it will look to employ “locally-based qualified and support staff” and “work closely” with schools in the area.

It intends to provide face-to-face and online classes for free to students, helping them to gain acceptance into world class universities.

The college says it has already refurbished a building for its centre, which it says has existing planning permission for an education use.