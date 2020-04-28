SEVENTEEN more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the death toll to 813.

In the last 24 hours, Public Health Wales (PHW) also reported three new deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent.

Cumulatively, there have now been 223 deaths in the area reported by PHW.

However, the true number of deaths with covid-19 "will be higher", they say.

This is due to PHW only reporting on deaths with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus.

Covid-19 can be put as a contributing factor on a person's death certificate without a test having to take place.

There are 232 new cases of the disease in Wales, a rise on yesterday's figure of 178; it now means there have been 9,512 cumulative cases.

However, Gwent's health board reported the third lowest new cases total across Wales with 25, behind Hywel Dda (15) and Powys (5).

READ MORE:

Caerphilly has seen the biggest increases in new cases, with ten.

This is followed by Torfaen, where there are five new cases.

In Blaenau Gwent there are four new cases.

And both Newport and Monmouthshire saw the lowest number of new cases total in Gwent, with three.