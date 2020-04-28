LATEST figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that over a thousand people have died with the coronavirus in Wales – nearly 200 more than has been reported by Public Health Wales.

According to the ONS, 1,016 deaths occurred up to April 17 - but registered by April 25 - which included covid-19 on the death certificate.

Last week, the ONS recorded 574 people had died after contracting the disease up to April 10 – registered by April 17 - which means the latest death toll has jumped by 422.

On April 25, PHW reported 774 deaths, 242 less than the ONS figures for the same date.

This discrepancy is due to the fact PHW only reports deaths with “laboratory confirmed Covid-19”

They add: “The majority of deaths reported occurred in hospital settings, however a proportion occurred in care home settings.

"The ONS reports on both suspected and confirmed deaths in England and Wales using data available on completion of the death registration process.”

There will also be an inconsistency with the number of deaths reported by the ONS and the current situation, as the data shows deaths that occurred up to April 17 - but registered by April 25.

However, they provide the most accurate insight yet into the number of deaths outside of a hospital setting.

The latest ONS data shows that the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 282 people had died with covid-19 – which is 59 more than was reported by PHW as of today, April 28.

Of that grim death toll, 229 died within a hospital setting, 43 in a care home, nine while at home and one in another “communal establishment”.

Caerphilly has the third highest death toll in Wales, with 90 deaths: 76 died in a hospital setting, 11 in a care home and three at home.

Newport has the fifth highest death toll in Wales, with 80 deaths: 66 died in a hospital setting, 11 in a care home and two at home.

However, the true number of people who have died within a care home in Newport could be higher after 14 residents at a nursing home in Tregwilym Lodge, Rogerstone died of suspected coronavirus.

"We’ve had 15 residents die, 14 we believe were Covid-related, but only two had it as a cause of death on their death certificate,” Manager Karen Healey said.

In Torfaen, 40 people have died with the disease: 38 in a hospital setting, one in a care home and one while at home.

In Blaenau Gwent, 39 people have died with the disease: 23 in a hospital setting and 16 in a care home.

In Monmouthshire, 33 people have died with the disease: 26 in a hospital setting, four in a care home and three while at home.

The ONS figures are based on the place of occurrence.