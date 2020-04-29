A NEWPORT man has been cheering up children living in his neighbourhood currently in lockdown by dressing up as a variety of colourful characters.

Mike Harmon, general manager of The Llanwern Bull, is used to putting on events with a variety of mascots on a regular basis - but, due to the coronavirus lockdown and being put on furlough, he has not been able to.

So instead he's been donning the costumes himself and walking around the Glan Llyn estate, where the pub is located, to entertain children stuck indoors - and raise cash for the NHS while he's at it.

So far characters to make an appearance include superhero Iron Man, Star Wars villain Darth Vader, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and even a fearsome dinosaur.

“Easter Sunday was the start and we knew we would have had a party on that weekend for the children,” he said.

On one of the first days going round the estate he dressed up as Marvel character Iron Man

Another day he dressed up as Darth Vader

“I had many costumes just by buying them over the last year to use in the pub or to dress up with my children for fun around the house. When I decided to do this, I bought a few more just to top up the options for the walks.

Mike Harmon was joined by resident Mike Larcombe who walked the estate at a distance from one another

“I started doing it purely to put smiles on kid's faces and raise a bit of money for the NHS."

Mike Harmon - as he appears when not in costume - with his partner Alicia Eleanor Rose Fewell

To donate head to ‘Mike’s fundraiser for NHS Charities Together’ on Facebook.