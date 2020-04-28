A WOMAN has been so inspired by the story of Captain Tom Moore and his fundraising walk which has captured the imagination of the country that she decided to carry out some fundraising of her own - by auctioning off a knitted version of the soon-to-be 100-year-old veteran.

Julie Evans, a retired radiographer from Rogerstone, decided to immortalise Captain Tom in knitted form in order to then auction him off - with all proceeds going to the NHS.

The knitted figure is up for auction already, and had already hit £72 as the Argus went to press.

Captain Tom Moore in knitted form

"The NHS has been such a fundamental part of my life," she said.

"I went into radiography and my twin sister became a nurse, both jobs to which we have happily dedicated our working lives to.

"Throughout the care of our beloved father and now the ever-present care and support we have been able to rely on for our mother, the NHS has been a familiar part of our family that we are truly grateful for.

"Captain Tom has shone a brilliant light on our heroes that fly high in our hearts as they do their work that is so crucially important.

"I am forever proud to have done the job that I did and at this time wanted to do a little thing to hopefully give a lot more back."

The real Captain Tom Moore

The auction of knitted Captain Tom is due to conclude at 8.20pm on Thursday, April 30 - the 100th birthday of the real Captain Tom.

To view Mrs Evans' creation, or to put in a bid, visit tinyurl.com/ybo3b9t6