GWENT Police have begun enquiries after reports of people fishing illegally on Saturday, April 25, on the River Usk near Llanbadoc.
The incident is alleged to have happened near a lay-by next to St Madoc's Church.
After tweeting that they had begun investigating the reports on Monday, a spokesman for the police said today: "We are getting in touch with the owners of the vehicles that were parked there on that day."
Recreational fishing is not permitted under the government’s lockdown guidance.
READ MORE:
- Family tribute to Usk prison officer, and funeral arrangements
- Groups from Bristol and Somerset descend on The Canyons in Gwent
Jon Goldsworthy, south east Wales operations manager for Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said: “We take reports of illegal activity in our rivers extremely seriously and this is especially true of illegal fishing. “Despite the current crisis we remain determined to prevent illegal and reckless behaviour by a small minority that damage our native fish stocks and natural environment."
If you see anyone taking part in similar activities during lockdown, you can report it to NRW's incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.