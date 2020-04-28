UPDATE 8.05pm: In a Facebook post this evening, Llanarth Court Hospital has reported:

UPDATE 7.42pm: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is reporting that everyone at the scene has been accounted for, but work continues to bring the fire under control.

The fire started early this afternoon, and plumes of smoke were visible for miles across the Monmouthshire countryside.

FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of the fire that has broken out at Llanarth Court Hospital, between Raglan and Abergavenny.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says that several fire engines and other specialist vehicles are at the site.

The hospital, run by Priory Group, provides medium and low secure care for men and women with mental illnesses and personality disorders, and men with a learning disability.