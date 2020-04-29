THE case of a man accused of drugs charges was heard before a judge.
Gareth Horler, 34, of Open Hearth Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, is charged with two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, producing cannabis and two charges of possessing cannabis.
The defendant did not have to attend court because of the coronavirus crisis.
Horler’s case adjourned by Judge Richard Twomlow to Thursday, August 6.
