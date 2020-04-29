A 67-YEAR-old man from Abergavenny has completed his own '2.6 Challenge' to raise in excess of £800 for his daughter, who has cystic fibrosis.

John Morgan - also known as 'Iron(ing) Man' - is currently self-isolating with his wife Michelle and daughter Beth, as her condition means she is seriously vulnerable to coronavirus.

As part of his challenge on Sunday, April 26, he ironed 26 shirts, cycled 26km on a static bike, and ran 130 lengths of his garden - approximately 2.6km.

Mr Morgan had a modest target of £26, so was astonished when he saw the funds enter the hundreds over the weekend. That figure now stands at £809.

The 2.6 Challenge is a new charity challenge aimed to pick up the slack from cancelled events like the London Marathon, where anyone can get involved and take on a challenge which involves the number 26.

Beth Morgan, who lives separately to her parents usually, has moved back to the family home in Abergavenny to isolate with her mother and father.

After the challenge, Mr Morgan said: "I've always enjoyed running and cycling, and wanted to do something fun and lift the mood. We've only got a small garden so the run in particular was quite tough, but I feel okay all in all. There's life in the old legs yet."

It is not the first time Mr Morgan has taken on new challenges to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. He already counts parachuting over Swansea and abseiling from the Transporter Bridge as just two of his many fundraising endeavours.

"It was also a chance for us to have a laugh in these difficult times, hence the name 'Ironing Man', and to raise as much as possible for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust," he added.

"We can't thank everyone enough for their donations."

If you would like to donate to Mr Morgan's challenge, you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-s-ironing-man-2-6-challenge.