SIX people in Bedwas are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Pandy Road neighbours netted the windfall when CF83 8EJ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People's Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, April 28.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

"Congratulations to our winners! What a great surprise for them, I hope they treat themselves to something nice with their winnings".

A minimum of 32 per cent ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People's Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9.6 million in funding from the players of People's Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.

It supports disaster relief efforts, educational programmes, health initiatives and much more in over 90 countries worldwide.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players' support, and local charities can apply for funding next August.

For more information on People's Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.