South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus live updates as just three cases reported in Newport

3
Menu

Coronavirus live updates as just three cases reported in Newport

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    Seventeen more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the death toll to 813.
  • In the last 24 hours, Public Health Wales (PHW) also reported three new deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent.
  • Cumulatively, there have now been 223 deaths in the area reported by PHW.
  • However, the true number of deaths with covid-19 "will be higher", they say.
  • This is due to PHW only reporting on deaths with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus.
  • We will be posting live updates here as they happen.