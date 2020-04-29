Coronavirus live updates as just three cases reported in Newport
- Seventeen more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the death toll to 813.
- In the last 24 hours, Public Health Wales (PHW) also reported three new deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent.
- Cumulatively, there have now been 223 deaths in the area reported by PHW.
- However, the true number of deaths with covid-19 "will be higher", they say.
- This is due to PHW only reporting on deaths with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus.
- We will be posting live updates here as they happen.
