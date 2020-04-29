THE Roman Barracks at Caerleon have been damaged by vandals.

Gwent Police's rural crime team is reporting that a stone at the site - near the amphitheatre - has been forced out of a wall and broken in half.

Welsh historic monuments body Cadw is working with the police, and a spokesman said: “The Government’s guidance is clear - the single most important action we can all take, in fighting coronavirus, is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

"All Cadw monuments and car parks will remain closed until further notice.

“In Caerleon we are fortunate to have a number of monuments and archaeological sites of immense significance which attract visitors from across the world. These monuments cannot be replaced, and it is our duty to ensure they are protected.

“Any deliberate damage to historic sites is a crime and we are working with Gwent Police to investigate.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or to email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 239 27/04/20 - NICHE 2*144357.