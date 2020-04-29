TWO dumper trucks have been stolen in the Gwent area - Gwent Police are appealing for information.
A yellow Thwaite's swivel dumper truck (similar to that pictured above) was stolen from a building site in Llantarnam, Cwmbran.
The machine was taken at approximately 9am on April 15. Other items stolen during the incident include an orange Stihl disc cutter and a Welsh Water stand pipe. (ref number 2000129326)
Then, on April 26, a red dumper truck was stolen from Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tredegar.
The incident occurred at 7.25am.
CCTV shows it being taken away on a flat bed lorry by three men. (ref number 2000142731)
If you have any information in relation to either of these incidents, please call 101 quoting the relevant reference number or contact Gwent Police on social media.
