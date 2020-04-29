ALMOST 13 million households across the UK are owed money by their energy supplier, with an average reclaim amount of £136 – but many of us do not know whether we are in credit or how to reclaim owed money.

Research from comparison and switching service uSwitch.com also found that one in ten billpayers may be entitled to more than £200 in overpaid credit.

But with some providers not automatically issuing refunds, money can sit unclaimed.

How do I know if I am owed a refund?

If your current energy supplier owes you money, it’s referred to as a “live” account balance, says Linda Dodge an energy expert from SaveOnEnergy.

There are several different ways to find out if your energy supplier owes you money:

- Online – If you pay your energy bills online, simply log in and check your account balance.

- Paper bills – If you receive paper bills, your latest bill should tell you if you are in credit.

- Contact customer service – If you can’t find a recent bill, simply get in touch with your energy supplier and it should be able to tell you whether you have overpaid or not.

It’s also worth remembering that three of the big six energy suppliers – npower, ScottishPower and British Gas – will refund credit automatically, so you probably won’t need to request a refund.

If your old energy supplier owes you money, it’s referred to as a “closed” account balance.

Aside from looking back at your bills from your previous energy supplier, there is a scheme called My Energy Credit that helps people who have moved or switched suppliers reclaim money that they may be owed, regardless of how much time has passed.

How much money could I be owed?

The amount of money that your energy supplier may owe you is based on the amount of money that you have overpaid.

If you regularly switch providers and you’ve overpaid with many of your old suppliers, you may be owed hundreds of pounds. To find out for sure, you’ll need to look at a recent bill or get in touch with your energy supplier.

How do I get an energy refund from my current supplier?

Fortunately, the process of getting an energy refund is relatively simple: all you need to do is ask.

Get in touch with your current energy supplier by phone and it should handle the rest of the process.

How do I get an energy refund from my previous supplier?

Your previous supplier should have repaid your energy credit after you switched providers.

However, many providers fail to do this, which means that you’ll need to pursue the energy refund yourself. To get started, just call up your previous supplier, and it will explain the process to you over the phone.

How long will I need to wait to get my refund?

The length of time that a refund takes will depend on your supplier. In some cases, you should be able to get it within eight weeks, although it may take months.

What happens if my supplier refuses to give me a refund?

If your energy company is not refunding credit readily, or within eight weeks of the request, you can lodge a complaint with the Energy Ombudsman.