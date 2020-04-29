WITH cinemas in Gwent and across the UK closed due to coronavirus, a Newport director has announced he is releasing his latest film digitally.

Julian Richards has announced his latest work, paranormal thriller Reborn, will be released digitally on Monday, May 4, and on DVD on Monday, May 11.

Reborn is a contemporary take on Frankenstein, about a stillborn girl brought to life by an electrical storm and abducted from hospital by a morgue attendant. On her 16th birthday, empowered with the gift to manipulate electricity, she escapes her captor and sets out to find her birth mother leaving a trail of destruction behind her.

Julian Richards on the set of Reborn

The film received its world premiere at the FrightFest festival in London and has since screened at 54 festivals worldwide, wining 15 awards.

“We are disappointed to have our UK cinema release compromised by the virus,” said Mr Richards,whose previous films include Silent Cry, The Last Horror Movie, and Daddy's Girl, as well as well as 12 episodes of Channel 4 soap Brookside and a docu-drama on the African genocide, Rwanda Stories for the BBC.

“But we hope the digital release will help keep people entertained during the quarantine”.

The poster for Reborn

Reborn stars Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Michael Pare (Streets Of Fire), Kayleigh Gilbert (Break Night), Chaz Bono (Three From Hell), Rae Dawn Chong (Commando), Monte Markham (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Peter Bogdanovich (Targets), and will be released digitally on Sky Store, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play. Tesco, Asda, HMV and Amazon will be stocking the DVD.

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/314783863