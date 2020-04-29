SEVENTY-THREE more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, taking the death toll to 886.

The increase - which is significantly higher than we have become acustomed to - is largely down to reporting of cases that should have been included previously.

The Hywel Dda Health Board have identified 30 retrospective deaths "which should have been in scope", the Welsh Government said.

A review into how health boards report deaths has now been launched.

Public Health Wales (PHW) added: "The number of fatalities reported today includes 30 deaths which occurred between 29 March 2020 and 24 April 2020 and have been retrospectively reported to Public Health Wales."

However, the true number of people who have died with covid-19 is still much higher.

According to the Office for National Statistics, more than a thousand people have died in Wales with the disease since the outbreak began.

PHW reported 117 new cases of the disease over the last 24 hours, which is more than a hundred less than yesterday's total of 232.

There have now been 9,629 cumulative cases in Wales.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent, reported 16 new cases - its lowest total for quite some time.

According to data from PHW, it is the lowest new cases total since March 18, when new cases by health board began to be published.

On April 19, 13 new cases were confirmed, however this was due to a change in testing which meant new cases were only confirmed within a six-hour period, and not a 24-hour period.

There were no new cases in both Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

Newport has seven new cases - a slight increase on yesterday's rise of three.

Caerphilly saw new five new cases, and Blaenau Gwent has four new cases.

Two more people have died in Gwent, with the area's cumulative death toll now 225.