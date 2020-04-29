A CONVICTED sex offender has been jailed for making threats to a police officer after he was arrested for breaching a suspended prison sentence.
Gareth Rousen told an inspector he was going to damage vehicles belonging to the Gwent force in Ystrad Mynach when he was in custody.
The 35-year-old was arrested for failing to comply with notification requirements after being placed on the sex offenders’ register.
MORE NEWS
Rousen admitted this charge as well as pleading guilty to breaching the terms of a suspended sentence and threatening criminal damage to a police inspector.
The defendant, formerly of Cwmfelinfach, committed the offences this month.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Rousen, now of Burns Close, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was jailed for 24 weeks.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.
Comments are closed on this article.