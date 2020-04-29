THE owners of a Pontypool pub have been fined after police found customers drinking at the bar during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020, which the Welsh Government introduced in response to the pandemic, all bars and pubs must close during the emergency period.

But on Friday, April 10 and the following day police noticed customers drinking at the bar at The Hanbury Arms, in Clarence Street.

Environmental health officers from Torfaen Council’s Public Protection team served the manager and license holder with prohibition notices, and the manager was handed a £60 fine.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen’s executive member for public protection, said: “During the emergency period this pub was found to have customers drinking alcohol on the premises.

“Although, the vast majority of businesses and the public are following the government’s advice, the council and police continue to monitor our area to ensure that businesses are keeping our communities safe and helping save lives.

“These premises, and others that are reported to us, will be monitored by both the council and police for any further breaches. Failure to comply will instigate further formal action in the form of higher fixed penalties and potentially prosecution by the courts.”

Fixed penalty notices are £60 for first breach and £120 for a second breach and must be paid within 28 days.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Ensuring that all our partners are supported in carrying out enforcement to protect communities and the NHS is a priority for the organisation.

“We want to engage, explain and encourage the importance of staying at home. For those that continue to go against Welsh Government advice, we will carry out enforcement.

“For all those following the stay at home advice, we thank you for your cooperation”

A review of the premise license may also be considered by both the council and police.

The Argus attempted multiple times to contact The Hanbury Arms for comment but received no response.