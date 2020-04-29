THE detective who led the investigation into two armed robbers who targeted a corner shop has told how they terrified their lone victim.

James Powell was high on crack cocaine when he wore a balaclava and took a kitchen knife and went to raid the Wainfelin Stores in Pontypool.

He pointed the blade at the horrified assistant, who was on her own in the shop, and ordered her to empty all the cash from the till into a bag.

MORE NEWS

Powell was driven there by his partner in crime Elliott Bodenham on February 13.

Earlier that day, the pair went to the Shell garage in Cwmbran and put £51 worth of petrol in a Ford Fiesta before they drove off without paying.

Tony Trigg, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the duo later went to Wainfelin Stores where Powell demanded cash and cigarettes.

He told the woman: “Just give me all the money out of the till and no-one gets hurt.”

The defendant then walked out with the cigarettes and £200 and Bodenham sped away from the scene in the Fiesta.

The court heard Bodenham’s mother took him to the police station in Cwmbran two days later where he handed himself in.

Powell also handed himself in soon afterwards and made full admissions to detectives and told them the pair had been smoking crack cocaine and used their loot to buy more drugs.

He admitted cutting up a pair of socks before he left home to use as gloves and a mask.

Powell, 32, of Beech Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, admitted robbery, having a bladed article and making off without payment.

Bodenham, 24, of Cwm Farm Lane, Cwmfields, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to robbery, driving off without payment and driving with no insurance.

Powell was jailed for four years and four months.

Bodenham was locked up for four years and driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s Detective Constable Peter Clegg, the officer in the case, said: "On 13th February Bodenham and Powell targeted two retail outlets in Torfaen; the Shell Garage in Cwmbran and Wainfelin Stores in Pontypool.

“They made off with cash, fuel and cigarettes.

“This was a particularly frightening and intimidating incident for the member of staff in the convenience store who is now left feeling nervous when alone and often reliving it in her mind.

“Both Bodenham and Powell have shown remorse for their actions, and handed themselves in.

“I hope the sentences given will help provide the victim with some comfort and closure.”