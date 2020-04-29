THE PARTNER of a “gentle giant” who died from covid-19 is on a “mission” to raise as much money as she can to thank the NHS staff who did “so much” for him.

Paul Wilkins, from Bettws in Newport, died on Thursday, April 23, after spending three weeks in the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mr Wilkins, who was 59, had been admitted to hospital on April 1 after his son, Thomas Wilkins, found him unconscious.

“The week before he went to a funeral and it really hit him very badly,” his partner Linda Jenkins, from Gaer said.

“He wasn’t right after that. He was not sleeping or eating.

“He came up to the house soon after, because we live apart, saying he had come for a cup of tea.

“But I said, ‘Paul you look terrible, you need to go home’.

“He agreed and said, ‘I love you’.”

(They were together for 12 years.)

The next day, Ms Jenkins, 55, rang his home and his son Thomas, 23, answered.

“He said Paul had been shivering and sweating, this was on March 30.

“The next day, he was incoherent and mumbling.”

After consulting 111, the family were told to self-isolate and call the emergency services if Mr Wilkins’ breathing worsened.

The next day, Mr Wilkins’ son went up to give him a drink – but he was unconscious.

He was then rushed into the Gwent and placed in an induced coma.

He was also placed on a ventilator and dialysis machine after testing positive for covid-19.

“It was horrific.

“But the nurses and doctors, they could not do enough for us.

“Paul wasn’t responding to anything, but they said they were always with him.

“He also had to have a tracheotomy, which wasn’t nice for him but he just didn’t notice, didn’t flinch or anything.

“He just never came to and died in his sleep.”

(Paul Wilkins was a 'gentle giant,' his partner Linda said.)

Covid-19 was named as the cause of death on his death certificate, Ms Jenkins said.

Now, she wants to “raise as much” as she can for the “remarkable” NHS who were with her partner until his death.

“Just knowing they were with him and that he was not alone, that was lovely.

“I just want to say thank you for that and for them trying their hardest.”

On October 7, when Mr Wilkins would have turned 60, Ms Jenkins will shave her hair off, raising money for NHS Charities Together – she has already passed her initial £1,000 target.

- You can donate here.

“I am absolutely thrilled.

“The response from the community has been amazing.

“It has been really comforting, reading all the nice messages.

“People have such beautiful memories of Paul because he really was a wonderful character.”

(Paul was a well-known within the community.)

He worked as a doorman for 23 years and always joked that he was number one because he had been the first person in Britain to get his doorman licence, she added.

“But to us, he was always number one anyway.

“I am so lucky that I was able to share 12 years of my life with him.

“He was such a lovely father to his two children, Thomas and Emma, 21, – he absolutely idolised them.

“He was the most remarkable person you could ever meet. If you met him, you would never forget him.”

- If you have been affected by this story or are looking for bereavement support, visit AtALoss for a directory of organisations providing support.