A NEWPORT woman has taken her popular fitness classes to Facebook amid the coronavirus lockdown - and has received a massive response.
Tracey Hughes, 43, from Newport has been teaching fitness classes for five years after finding a passion for the gym after the birth of her son, Ethan.
Before lockdown, she worked for Risca Leisure Centre and did freelance work at DW, Bannatyne’s and Sports Direct and would teach up to 20 classes a week.
“When they announced all gyms would have to close, I felt my world had ended as my job is my life,” she added.
She created a group on Facebook to let her clients know when and where she was teaching and now does live fitness sessions every say – except Sunday – at 10am, and the group has now reached over 1,000 members.
“I feel famous," she said. "I got people stopping me on the street, at a distance, saying 'oh I seen you on Facebook'.”
“I’m overwhelmed by how many people have decided to join in the past five weeks of lockdown”.
To join head to ‘Tracey’s Fitness Classes’ on Facebook.