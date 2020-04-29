THE FIRST coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's intensive care unit has been discharged home today, the health board has confirmed on Twitter.
The video, shared by the Aneurin Bevan University Healthboard, was posted online this evening.
It shows Scott Howell leaving his ward to be reunited with his wife and children at home.
Great news - the first #Coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's #intensivecare unit was discharged home today!— Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) April 29, 2020
This video shows Scott Howell leaving his ward to be reunited with his wife & children at home. #NHSWales @GrangeCritCare #COVID19Maldives pic.twitter.com/QPdV1GeIY7