GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 52-year-old Catherine Brown from Tredegar, who has been reported missing.
The woman was last seen near her home address in the Tredegar area at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon, Wednesday April 29.
She is last known to be wearing a green camouflage jacket and black leggings.
Officers are concerned about her welfare, and ask that anyone with information relating to her whereabouts contact them.
If you feel like you can help to track down Ms Brown, you can call 101 quoting log 261 29/04/2020, or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.
