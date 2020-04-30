THE coronavirus lockdown has affected all our lives in so many ways - including keeping us apart from our loved ones.
For many young people in Gwent this has meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.
So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible.
Pick up tomorrow's Argus for four pages of sweet messages and cheerful pictures from youngsters throughout Gwent.
If you sent in a message and it isn't included in tomorrow's Argus don't be disappointed - we received so many there isn't space for all of them in one paper - but every one we received will be included in the coming days, so keep an eye out.
Send in your own messages and pictures to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk