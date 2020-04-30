DETAILS of plans for a new ‘super-surgery’ in Tredegar have been lodged – but changes to the original scheme have been made after negotiations over a land sale broke down and nearly put “the entire project at risk.”

The new multi-million pound health and wellbeing centre will pay tribute to the heritage of the former Tredegar General Hospital, which was run by the town’s Medical Aid Society, a key inspiration for Aneurin Bevan when he established the NHS in 1948.

Plans will see the original 1904 twin gabled building, known as the ‘heart’ of the original hospital, kept and refurbished.

An artist's impression of the development

But land next to the site, owned by Bedwellty House and Park Charitable Trust, does not form part of the reserved matters application as originally envisaged to provide opportunities for amenity and recreation.

A design and access statement says “protracted negotiations” between Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Blaenau Gwent council to transfer the land “were close to putting the entire project at risk” because of funding deadlines.

A decision was made to progress the reserved matters planning application “without the benefit of the land” due to the delays.

Measures to mitigate the impact of the plans on Bedwellty Park, submitted with the outline planning application, have been changed as a result.

An artist's impression of the development

A heritage and wildlife information board proposed on the land will be provided within the centre itself.

The health board says it “cannot commit” to replacing concrete panel fencing and providing a footpath access from Market Street as previously proposed, as the land is outside of its control.

Maintaining the land will also remain the responsibility of the council.

“It is regrettable that the mitigation measures cannot be delivered as originally envisaged, but it is important to note that the local planning authority must weigh Cadw’s assessment of the scheme against all other material considerations in determining whether to approve planning permission,” a design and access statement says.

An artist's impression of the development

Under the plans, the ground floor of the main building will include staff facilities and meeting rooms, a cafe and courtyard area.

The upper ground floor will house treatment rooms, the main entrance, reception and a pharmacy.

The ‘heart’ building will be refurbished as part of the main build, including new windows, repainting and repairs where necessary.

Parking spaces to serve the centre have also been increased to 83 – from 70 at outline planning stage – with cycle stands to accommodate 26 bikes also included.