Coronavirus live updates as first covid-19 patient to enter Royal Gwent's ICU leaves hospital

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    The first coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's intensive care unit was discharged home yesterday, the health board has confirmed on Twitter.
  • The video, shared by the Aneurin Bevan University Healthboard, was posted online yesterdayevening.
  • It shows Scott Howell leaving his ward to be reunited with his wife and children at home.
  • We will post updates here live as they break.