A YOUNG rock band made up from across the Gwent region release their debut EP today.

Scavengers have quickly risen in the hearts of rock fans around South Wales and as far as Australia since they were first formed in 2018, and will release their debut EP Are We Alone? today, Thursday, April 30.

Taking influence from Mayday Parade, Frank Turner and fellow Welsh upstarts Holding Absence, the varying styles are mixed together in a seamless blend. The EP deals with topics including family, dealing with depression, regrets and mistakes.

On the record, frontman Marek Ball, from Cwmbran, said: “I’m nervous. You never know how people will react to your music. I want to know if you love a song, I want to know if you categorically hate a song. And I’d love to know why. I am a fiend for feedback – and given how this EP crosses a couple of different styles, I’m keen to hear what people think we’ve done best. We know that this EP and its reception are going to determine our direction going forward, so I just want to know how it all sits with anyone and everyone who’ll give it a moment of their time.”

The band had considered delaying the release but thought that people could benefit from it during the pandemic. Mr Ball said: “It’s a bit of a nightmare to push and promote it without having shows to support and help spread the word. We’re relying on word of mouth even more than we usually are.

“We did throw out the idea of holding back the release until everything had passed, but figured this could be a great time to put some new music out given the sheer boredom of isolation – something fresh, whether you enjoy the experience or not, to break up the mundane blurring of days we’re all currently experiencing.

“And for me, if not a little selfish, it’s nice to have something like that to look forward to – we’re putting out new music, and I can get excited, and hear what people think of it, and if they connect with it – and through that little bit of connection and communication, it makes me feel a little less alone in all of this.”

Scavengers are Marek Ball, vocals, James O’Neill, guitar, Daniel Powell, drums and Tim Marsh, bass.