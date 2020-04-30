EARLIER this month, Yorkshire-born Captain Tom Moore captured the hearts of everyone across the UK and throughout the world after raising more than £29million for the NHS Charities Together.

He wanted to raise a modest £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden before he turned 100. Captain Moore has now completed his challenge, but the money keeps on increasing as generous members of the public continue to donate.

Today, Thursday, April 30, marks a special day for Captain Moore as he turns 100 and we asked the people of Gwent to send in messages for his big day.

Ashleigh Wreford said: “Happy Birthday Captain Tom! You’re an inspiration to the whole world! Have a great day and stay safe.”

Newport East MP Jessica Morden said: "I hope Captain Tom Moore has a great 100th birthday - everyone has taken him to their hearts over the last few weeks. His work has reminded us that the NHS and its values are cherished across generations, and particularly for those who remember the hard times before the inception of the NHS. We owe it to Captain Moore, and all those who fought to help rebuild the country after the war and create a universal healthcare system free at the point of delivery, to ensure that we continue to protect and invest in our NHS after the pandemic."

Monmouthshire County Council leader, Peter Fox said: “Happy Birthday Captain Moore. As a nation, we are indebted to you for your determination, resilience and kindness throughout your lifetime. Your recent endeavour is nothing short of inspirational and your cause will go a long way to supporting our country’s most precious asset. We hope you have a wonderful day and enjoy putting your feet up.”

A spokeswoman for SSAFA Gwent said: “Everyone here at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity in Gwent, would like to wish Captain Tom Moore a very Happy 100th Birthday! He served his country during one of the most devesting wars the world has ever seen and almost 75 years to the day after that war came to an end, he has shown his selfless dedication to his country once more. We hope he has a wonderful day.”

The Stagecoach South Wales bus wishing Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday

Nigel Winter, managing director of Stagecoach in South Wales said: “We want to congratulate Captain Tom on his outstanding fundraising for the NHS and we wish him a very happy 100th birthday. A huge thank you to all of the NHS, carers and key workers including our Stagecoach staff for the courageous work they do every day during the pandemic.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said “I’d like to send my warmest wishes to Captain Tom Moore, on behalf of Caerphilly County Borough Council, as he celebrates this milestone birthday. I’d also like to congratulate him on his recent fundraising success. His efforts are astounding and prove what can be achieved with commitment and determination; he is an inspiration to us all!”

Islwyn MP Chris Evans said: “I want to wish Captain Tom Moore a very Happy 100th Birthday. Reaching 100 is a momentous achievement in itself but Captain Moore has gone even further and inspired a nation with his fundraising efforts over the past month. As a nation we are rightly proud of all of our veterans and Captain Thomas Moore exemplifies the determination and selflessness of our great armed forces. I join many others in thanking him for the hope he has provided to our country in this difficult time.”

Julie Davies said: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom, your determination to help others in great need has inspired myself and a few more millions I’m sure. Hope your day is as memorable as you have been to us all. Stay safe and put your walking boots on the shelf. Big hug & cwtch from a Welshy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Captain Tom Moore completing his last lap. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Margaret Ratuszny added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom Moore you deserve the thanks of the nation. You have a lot of people helped you in this fundraiser. Thank you.”

Laura Davies added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom. You are a truly amazing person, an inspiration to us all. Thank you for everything you have done for us sir.”

Karen S Swattridge said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom, a true gentleman and an inspiration to us all, God bless sir enjoy your day we will clap and raise a toast to you.”

Kelly Harrhy said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom. You are such an incredible man, such a big inspiration. Have a wonderful day.”

Marzia Williams added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom. You are such an inspiration to us all. I hope you have the best of days.”

Hannah Faulkner said: “Happy 100th birthday captain Tom Moore. A hero. Love from the Faulkner family.”

Newport West MP Ruth Jones said: "I would like to pay my own tribute to Captain Tom Moore for his lifetime of dedication and bravery. He has always thought of others and even at the age of 99 he was thinking of how he could help those on the frontline fighting against the Covid 19 pandemic. I thank him for his amazing fundraising efforts and I do hope he spends his 100th birthday having a rest and enjoying time spent with his family both in his home and virtually.”

Sylvia Heaven said: “Congratulations Captain Tom, 100 today, you are an inspiration. Have a great day, much love.”

Rachel Newell said: “Happy birthday, you are amazing.”

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith said: “Happy 100th birthday to Captain Tom Moore, an inspirational man who has raised a massive amount of money for the NHS and provided some positivity during these uncertain times.”

Sharon Hammett said: “Happy birthday young man, you are an amazing inspiration to all ages. Have a wonderful birthday.”

Susan Hennessy added: “Happy birthday Captain Tom, you really are an amazing man.”

Lana Murphy added: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. Enjoy your day you deserve it.”

Ceri Mogford said: “To an amazing man, Captain Tom have a lovely 100th birthday.”

Barbara Naylon added: “Happy Birthday you AMAZING MAN.”

Jane McMail said: “Happy 100th birthday.”

Jools Dobson said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom! As an NHS nurse, I'm particularly grateful for your dedication and kindness.”

Janette Aldridge added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom, you are truly amazing, hope you have a wonderful birthday hope it’s as special as you are to the nation. You’re a true inspiration and a real hero.”

Catherine Godsall added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom. Hope you have a wonderful day. You are a true national hero.”

Sue Crawley added: “Happy birthday Captain Tom, you are an amazing gentleman have a fab day.”

Debbie Vaughan said: “Happy birthday Captain Tom, woo 100 years old, hope you have a brilliant day you deserve it.”

Michelle Abbott said: “Captain Tom Moore our national hero. You are such an inspiration to all, proving age has no boundaries to what you can achieve. An ambassador for the older generation and their contributions to society. I hope you enjoy the small family celebration now planned in lockdown until you can celebrate properly. Take care, keep safe and Happy 100th birthday.”

Helen Francis said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom you are truly amazing.”

Shan Rees said: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom Moore. You are an inspiration to everyone in these troubled times. Take care and stay safe.”

Ashleigh Mayo added: “Happy Birthday Captain Tom! You’re an inspiration to the whole world! Have a great day and stay safe.”

Alison Larcombe said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom. Have a great day.”

Claire Brace added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom. You are an inspiration to us all. A wonderful man. Have a fantastic day tomorrow. You deserve it. Much love and best wishes.”

Janice Williams said: “Happy 100th Captain Tom, you are such an inspiration to us all. I hope you enjoy your day and we will all share a clap and a toast to you. Well done.”

Anne Marie Parfitt said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom, You are one amazing man and a great inspiration to us all at this very unreal time. Best wishes, I really hope you have the day you truly deserve god bless you.”

Emily James said: “Happy 100th birthday Captain! thank you so much for everything you have done for the country in your incredible life! All the best.”

Richard Morley added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom, you are truly an amazing man. Have a wonderful day.”

Debbie Watkins said: “Happy 100th birthday captain Tom. Have a wonderful day. You are a true inspiration, a true hero. Stay safe.”

Kadie Howell added: “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom, hope your day is as fabulous as you deserve.”

Angela Brown said: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom have a wonderful time.”

Barbara Madge added: “Happy birthday Captain Tom you are everyone’s hero.”

Sharron Ingleson said: “Happy birthday Captain Tom Moore we salute you! You’re a true legend and hero.”

Colin Mouland said: “Happy birthday Captain Tom have a great day.”

Visit the JustGiving page to donate https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs