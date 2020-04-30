THE FIRST coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's intensive care unit has spoken of his experience after having been discharged home yesterday evening.

A video, shared on social media by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, showed Scott Howell leaving his ward to be reunited with his wife and children at home.

In a statement posted on social media this morning, Mr Howell spoke of his gratitude to those members of NHS staff who had looked after him during his time at the hospital.

He also expressed his thanks to everyone who had sent him messages of support during that time.

"Today I finally leave hospital having been one of the lucky ones to come through the darkness of this evil disease," he said.

"I still have many months of hard work to get back to being able to use my arms and legs properly, but I’m alive.

"I would like to thank all staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital, especially the medical team in intensive care and physio team who have been outstanding in their professional excellence in saving my life against the odds.

"I will be eternally grateful and thank them with every fibre in my ravaged body.

"Also, thanks to all those who prayed, messaged and thought about me as it helped me through. Thank you NHS."