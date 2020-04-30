CEMETERIES in Newport are to re-open on weekends and bank holidays for mourners and those attending graves, the city council has said.

Municipal cemeteries and Gwent Crematorium were closed in March by the council “to ensure the safety of the public and staff.”

Risk assessments showed keeping the sites open was “unsafe for the public” because of the increased demand at the sites, the council said.

Higher numbers of daily burials and the associated preparations also required additional equipment and increased hours of operation.

But the authority said it has “continued to review the situation and the specific impact of the pandemic on Newport.”

“The council fully recognises and understands people’s wish to visit graves particularly during this difficult time,” it said.

The sites will now be open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays between 8am and 3pm, starting on Saturday, May 2.

“This is strictly for mourners and those attending graves, not for general exercise or dog walking,” a spokesman for the council said.

“Social distancing rules must also be adhered to at all times.

“The number of funerals, on-site work and therefore risk to the public and staff, currently remains at a level that restricts public access on weekdays.

“The level of demand and related risk at these sites will continue to be monitored and restrictions will be lifted further as soon as it is appropriate and safe to do so.”