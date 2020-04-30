TWENTY-TWO more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, including three from Gwent, with the country's death toll rising to 908.

However, the true number of people who have died with covid-19 is higher, Public Health Wales (PHW) say.

The Office for National Statistics have reported more than a thousand deaths in Wales, with figures taking into account deaths from care homes as well as those in a hospital setting.

There were 183 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, which is a rise on yesterday's total of 117.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent, reported 22 new cases of the disease.

Though this is a rise on yesterday's total of 16 - which was the lowest for a month - it suggests the virus' hold on Gwent is weakening.

And across Gwent, cases were in single-figures rather than double-digits.

Caerphilly saw the highest increase, with seven, followed by Newport with five.

There were four new cases in both Monmouthshire and Torfaen, while there were two new cases in Blaenau Gwent.

READ MORE:

It comes as Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said lockdown measures have not just flattened the curve, but "absolutely squashed the curve".

However, he warned that lifting measures too early risks a "resurgence of the disease".