MORE than 60 per cent of people in Wales worry a lot about losing someone they love to coronavirus, according to a new survey.

The latest poll carried out by Public Health Wales to determine the impact that the disease is having on our physical, mental and social wellbeing in Wales, also revealed that 65 per cent of those with children in their household worry a lot about the wellbeing of their children.

And 19 per cent of people are worrying a lot about their own mental health and wellbeing.

Public Health Wales is each week conducting interviews with hundreds of people aged 18 or over across Wales, to understand the effect of coronavirus and of the measures introduced to prevent its spread.

The latest survey - covering April 20-26 and involving 679 people - also reveals that most people have support within their community, with 94 per cent of people saying that they can access support from family or friends when needed.

Thirty-seven per cent of those surveyed said they are talking to family and friends even more than they normally do, and 30 per cent have been communicating with neighbours more. But despite this, 25 per cent often or always felt isolated. Other key findings include:

• 67 per cent of people feel the current restrictions on them are about right; two per cent say they are too much, and 30 per cent too little;

• 96 per cent agree the NHS is responding well to coronavirus;

• 83 per cent of people are confident the NHS would be able to care for them if they became seriously ill with coronavirus;

• 81 per cent feel there are people in their community there to support them;

• 19 per cent of people worry a lot about their mental health and wellbeing, 35 per cent a little, and 45 per cent not at all;

• 42 per cent are using social media more, and seven per cent less;

• 16 per cent are arguing with household members more, and 12 per cent less;

• 38 per cent of people are snacking more on cakes, crisps, etc, and 13 per cent less;

• 27 per cent of people are currently volunteering or supporting other members of their community through coronavirus issues.

“Currently there is strong support across Wales for the actions taken to prevent the spread of the virus. During these measures, most people feel they have support from within their communities – an essential element for health and wellbeing during these challenging times," said Professor Mark Bellis, Public Health Wales director of policy and international health.

“In fact, despite social distancing, many people are talking more than they usually would to family and friends and people in their communities, and this is really positive to hear.

"However, even though we are keeping in touch, nearly one in five people are worried a lot about their mental health and wellbeing, which indicates there is still more support needed.”

The survey is among measures introduced by Public Health Wales to support public health and wellbeing through the coronavirus pandemic. Another is the 'how are you doing?’ wellbeing campaign, which includes a microsite containing a wealth of information offering practical support, and links to charities and support groups.