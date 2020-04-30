GWENT Police has handed out 63 fines to people allegedly flouting coronavirus lockdown laws – the lowest of any force in Wales.

The fixed penalty notices were recorded between March 27 and April 27, with 299 fines issued across Wales.

But the number issued in the Gwent force area has reduced after the police reviewed fines they have handed out.

Previously, Gwent Police said it issued 80 fines over the Easter weekend alone, between Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13.

A spokesman for the force said: “As part of our process of providing scrutiny, oversight and transparency through our crime recording procedures, we actively review all enforcement action undertaken by officers.

“Where required, we have taken the decision to rescind enforcement action – in line with the new legislation and associated powers – and have provided correspondence in writing to the individual involved explaining our decision.

“Since the start of the health crisis, our officers’ approach has involved engaging with the public, explaining the situation and encouraging them to follow the advice we have all received.

“But if we consider that people are still ignoring government advice, we will take enforcement action.”

Those flouting the rules can be fined £60 for a first offence (£30 if paid within 14 days) and £120 for subsequent notices.

Data released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) on Thursday shows 8,877 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been recorded by forces in England between March 27 and April 27, while 299 were issued in Wales over the same period.

Some 397 were for repeat offenders, with one person fined six times, three people fined five times and six people fined four times.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “As the latest provisional figures on the number of fines issued show, the vast majority of people continue to do the right thing, staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

“The figures also show our use of the enforcement powers remains proportionate with just 0.02 per cent of the population in England being issued with a fine.”

Elsewhere in Wales, South Wales Police has issued 102 fines, North Wales 70 and Dyfed-Powys 64.