THE first coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's intensive care unit has been discharged home, and has thanked the staff who "put their lives on the line" to save him.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott Howell, a civil servant from Blackwood, has now returned home to his wife Helen and four children after spending eight gruelling weeks in hospital.

Mr Howell was in a coma for two-and-a-half-weeks and was saved by clinicians on two occasions when his heart stopped.

After leaving intensive care, he spent time with the hospital’s rehabilitation staff who helped him to climb a flight of stairs in just two weeks.

“The care I've received has allowed me to be a husband and father again and it's wonderful," he said.

“Every member of staff I encountered in the hospital including porters, cleaners, physios, doctors and nurses were amazing. The NHS services we have here are as good as any in the world.

Scott Howell at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Picture: Dr Nick Mason

“It was unbelievably fantastic to be in the fresh air and to see my family.

"My wife hasn’t slept since I was admitted to hospital. The staff helped us to video call each other from my hospital bed so she could see my progress, but to have a hug from my wife and children when I left hospital was fantastic."

Mr Howell also explained how his children had decorated the family home ready for his "extra special" return.

On Wednesday evening, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board released footage of Mr Howell being applauded out of hospital, while he applauded those who had worked tirelessly to help him.

Great news - the first #Coronavirus patient to be admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital's #intensivecare unit was discharged home today!



This video shows Scott Howell leaving his ward to be reunited with his wife & children at home. #NHSWales @GrangeCritCare #COVID19Maldives pic.twitter.com/QPdV1GeIY7 — Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) April 29, 2020

Intensive Care Consultant at the Royal Gwent, Dr Dave Hepburn, said: "Scott was as ill as anybody can be, so to see him leaving hospital has been a massive lift for staff across the Health Board.

"All the hardship and pressure we are facing at the moment is all worth it when you see people like Scott get better and reunited with their families - it's the best gift we can receive."