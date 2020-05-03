FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it isn't included don't be disappointed - we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

Hi to our nannies and bampys we miss you so much! Can not wait to give you lots of hugs and kisses we are saving them up all for you we want you to keep safe! Love and miss you so much love from Jake age 9 and Kian 5 xx.

Ellie-Louise & Abbie-Mae Whitty are missing their hugs and kisses from their nanny and grampa.

Nan and Granch - Love you I’m missing you love from Evan xx.

Emma Pilot said: I am a 31-year-old with autism, I also suffer from depression and anxiety. I would like to say a BIG thankyou to my mum who is my main carer. my mental health has dipped but she’s been a rock and I don’t know what I'd do with-out her. She also has an eight-month-old grandson Spencer she can’t see who is all the way up Southampton and misses nannie Nina.

Sophia Susan: Missing my nan nan and gran mum And nanny and grandad Love you all hope to see you soon.

Emma Gabica said: "Big thank you to my oldest son aged 16 who is currently staying and looking after my mum who is wheelchair bound so she is not lonely!! Joey and Megan are missing nanny loads and Friday nights are not the same without our sleep over :( miss you Gabica."

I miss you lots my Nanny Glen, I can’t wait to see you soon and have lots of fun at your house, running around, playing with all my toys and spending time with you. Lots and lots of love, Theodore xxx.

Two-year-old Rory Jones: "Miss you Nanna, can’t wait to see you and Rosie again, so we can make lots of cupcakes and play in the garden xx."

Missing you so much Nanna Banana and BamBam hope this over really soon so we can have lots cwtches and you can see how big I am now. Missing you lots aswell Grandma and Grumper, I've changed so much since I saw you last. Lots of love and hugs Ava-Rose xxx.

My name is Nathanael Martin, I am five years old. I lived in Bradford and miss my Grandad and Bampi lots, we cannot leave Bradford, I miss them. Please let them know I love them and miss them.

To all my special grandparents Sending you a message to help you through your day, just to let you know I miss you in every single way. We will soon be together, we just need to be very brave, so here's a picture of me, to love and save. Lots of love Archie xx

Some of the other messages we've received: