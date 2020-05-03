A HUSBAND was jailed after he admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence during a domestic incident with his wife.

Dean Prosser, 48, of St Sannan Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed on February 16, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Tony Trigg said the firearm related to an air rifle.

The defendant’s barrister Steven Donoghue told the court during those proceedings that his client admitted the charge on the basis the weapon wasn’t loaded, “its pellets were kept elsewhere” and the gun was only pointed at his victim for a few seconds.

He added that although Prosser has previous convictions, they were “very old” and dissimilar to this current offence which occurred in Pontllanfraith.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed the defendant for 10 months and ordered him to pay a £149 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.