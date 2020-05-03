A HUSBAND was jailed after he admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence during a domestic incident with his wife.
Dean Prosser, 48, of St Sannan Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed on February 16, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Tony Trigg said the firearm related to an air rifle.
MORE NEWS:
- Tributes pour in for Blackwood Comprehensive School PE teacher
- Newport taxis line streets for Ghulam brothers, who died last week
- Elgar Avenue in Newport uses sign language to You'll Never Walk Alone for woman with Down's syndrome
The defendant’s barrister Steven Donoghue told the court during those proceedings that his client admitted the charge on the basis the weapon wasn’t loaded, “its pellets were kept elsewhere” and the gun was only pointed at his victim for a few seconds.
He added that although Prosser has previous convictions, they were “very old” and dissimilar to this current offence which occurred in Pontllanfraith.
Judge Daniel Williams jailed the defendant for 10 months and ordered him to pay a £149 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.
Comments are closed on this article.