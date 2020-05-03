FOURTEEN more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the country’s death toll to 983.
Two more people from the Gwent area have died after contracting the disease, with the area’s death toll now 236.
Public Health Wales has reported 174 new cases of covid-19, lower than yesterday's total of 183.
There are now 10,329 cumulative cases across Wales – though the true number is likely to be higher.
In Gwent, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 13 new cases – down on yesterday's 21.
Of the new cases, six are in Newport, three are in Caerphilly, two are in Blaenau Gwent, and there is only one new case in Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
