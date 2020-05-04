PARENTS whose newborns need to spend extended lengths of time in the neonatal unit at the Grange University Hospital after it opens next year, could be offered accommodation close at hand through a scheme being considered by Gwent's health board.
Neonatal intensive care services for Gwent will be centralised at the Grange, after it opens next spring, meaning it will care for the area's sick and premature babies.
Such infants' parents often have to spend long hours and days at hospital neonatal units, or commuting back and forth during their babies' stay.
But Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is taking the opportunity afforded by the relocation of neonatal services to the Grange, to look at the possibility of providing temporary accommodation for parents during an extremely stressful time.
Grange University Hospital is being built at the site of the former Llanfrechfa Grange Hospital, in the grounds of which stands Mitchell Close.
The health board is looking at the feasibility of providing neonatal parent accommodation through the development of two houses in Mitchell Close.
A report to the last meeting of board members stated that the feasibility study "is due for completion and will require consideration and agreement by the (health board) executive team, based on the estimated costs and suitability".
An estimate of around £200,000 has been identified "as a priority scheme if the two property sales proceed as planned and approval to the scheme (is) granted", it concludes.