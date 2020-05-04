FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it isn't included don't be disappointed - we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

We miss you nan see you soon lots of love Alexia and Avah-Rose xxx

Glenys & Malcolm Howell

Nan & Granch, we may not be little ones anymore, but we do have lots of our own. We all miss you very much & cannot wait for us all to get together when life isn’t so crazy. We’ll make sure the biggest table at The Greyhound has our name on it.

Lots of love, all of your grandchildren & great-grandchildren xxxx

Missing you so much nan and granch loves you lots from your boy Isaac xxxx

To Nanny and Bampi

We really miss visiting you and nanny cooking for us. We can’t wait to give you the biggest hug and spend loads of time together.

We love you Noah and Olivia xx

Grandma and Gransha

We love you lots and miss you so much

Stay safe and we will see you very soon

Kylan-Jae & Esme-Belle. Xx

Love you nanny and grandad so much, missing you picking me up from school and can’t wait to give you a big hug, love Madison xxx

This is James and Zachary; they are missing all their grandparents very much and can’t wait to give them all a big cwtch. This a picture of them with their great Nannie biscuit and they wanted to send her some extra love as they know she needs it right now.

This is Alexis Wall who is missing her Nanny Vera Wall’s cuddles, secret ice-creams and warm milk cwtches.

Devon Rossiter said: All our children are missing their nanny and granchie so much!! They always do so much for them and give them so much love. They can’t wait till they can give them both big cwtches and give them the run around like they used to!!

To Gagoo, Boofy, Grandma and Grandpa,

We miss you so much and are so excited to see you after lockdown. We miss your food, treats and most importantly miss you hugs.

Love you so so so much.

Love Odette and Benji

Here are some of the other messages we've received: