COUNCILS in Wales will be handed an extra £248,000 to beef up their cyber security measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Welsh Government has announced each local authority in Wales will be handed a £9,000 grant, and will be able to apply for an extra £50,000.
Finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “Cyber security is vitally important as we all make the most of digital services during these challenging times. Sadly, there are people who will try to exploit this crisis.
MORE NEWS:
- Patients and NHS in Gwent have key role in COVID-19 research
- Schools in Wales could re-open next month, says first minister
- Have aliens ever visited us? Take a look into Gwent's X-Files
“The funding I am announcing today will help provide additional resilience within local authority IT systems in response to the increase in cybercrime during the Covid-19 crisis. This is the latest in a series of improvement measures we are taking to help ensure that Wales continues to be a cyber-secure nation.”