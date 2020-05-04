CONCERNS have been raised after a survey revealed only 16 per cent of care home staff in Wales who asked to be tested for coronavirus said they had been offered a test.

A survey carried out by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) revealed disparities between access to testing for NHS staff compared to those working in the social care sector and those employed by nursing agencies.

Responses to the survey from members in Wales revealed more than half of care staff have asked to be tested - but, of those, only 16 per cent have been offered tests.

Helen Whyley, director of the RCN in Wales has her expressed serious concerns over the lack of tests for care home nurses.

“I am very concerned that members in care homes report a gap in their availability to Covid-19 tests," she said. "Our members have been giving us anecdotal evidence that the access to testing in the care home sector has not been forthcoming. Our survey results suggest this as fact.

"We have more than 600 care homes across Wales and nursing staff are providing vital care for this vulnerable population.

"These healthcare workers have the same right to testing as NHS Wales staff. Many of our members in care homes want access to testing so that they can carry on doing their jobs as nurses and healthcare support workers, or so they can return to work if they have been self-isolating.

"We have raised this issue with the health minister and first minister in Wales and these numbers are not even close to being good enough.

"I’m sure our decision-makers would agree that our colleagues in the care home sector are not second-class citizens and deserve much better.

"I want the Welsh Government to assure me that testing is widely available for all our members in the health and social care sector. I want to see an immediate increase in the uptake of testing of care home staff and I expect the testing numbers to be much higher next week."