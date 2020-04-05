Coronavirus: today's headlines and everything else you need to know
- - Yesterday saw 14 deaths of people with coronavirus confirmed by Public Health Wales, taking the total to 983. There were two deaths in Gwent.
- - The number of cases was up 174 to 10,329, although the true number is likely to be higher
- - Nurses in care homes have called on the Welsh Government to act now on significant testing disparities for nurses in the NHS, and those in care homes and nursing agencies.
- - The first minister has confirmed schools in Wales could re-open next month.
