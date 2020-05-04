FOURTEEN more people have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the country’s death toll to 997.
Four more people from the Gwent area have died after contracting the disease, with the area’s death toll now 240.
Public Health Wales has reported 195 new cases of covid-19, up from yesterday's total of 174.
There are now 10,524 cumulative cases across Wales – though the true number is likely to be higher.
In Gwent, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 31 new cases – up from yesterday's 13.
Of the new cases, 11 are in Newport, five are in Caerphilly, six are in Blaenau Gwent, six in Monmouthshire and three in Torfaen.