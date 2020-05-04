A KITTEN has been given a special name to mark its birth - on the day Colonel Tom Moore turned 100.

Newport's branch of the Blue Cross pet charity received a heavily pregnant cat as an emergency admission - and Nala, the two-year-old mum, gave birth just hours later.

Nala and her kittens

One of the kittens has been named Colonel Tom in honour of the fundraising veteran who has raised more than £30 million for the NHS.

The centre's manager Georgie Riley said: "Sadly Nala's owner could no longer look after her as her landlord was threatening to evict her so she called us for help as she knew the cat was heavily pregnant.

"We took the cat in and hours later she gave birth to five healthy kittens in our centre. I'm happy to report that mum and her kittens have been moved into one of our foster homes, are healthy and are doing really well in our care."

The kittens

The centre are now looking for people to name the remaining four kittens, which you can do by visiting their Facebook page.

The rehoming centre on Willenhall Street is currently closed to new admissions apart from animals coming in from the charity's animal hospitals and pets - like Nala - who are in urgent need of help.