GWENT Police are investigating reports of an alleged attempted lead theft at a Caerphilly church, which led to considerable damage due to leaks in the roof.

On Wednesday, April 29, a leak was discovered at St Martin's Church after a church member visited the premises.

Builders, who had been doing work there before lockdown, attended on Thursday morning to tend to the problem. However, they soon found that two bays of lead had been moved, exposing the wooden roof underneath which, thanks to heavy rain, had caused the leak.

Gwent Police say this was reported to them on Thursday, April 30, but could have occurred any time since March 25, as the church has not been used during lockdown.

A member of the ministry leadership team said: “It is very sad that this has happened at a time when so many are reaching out to support one another, but we are so grateful for the kindness and support shown by our parishioners and the wider community.

"The thieves may have been disturbed, because they did not complete the removal, but much of the lead is damaged and may not be able to be repaired.

"Neighbours and friends have been asked to keep a friendly eye out for further issues. With permission from the Church in Wales, the building work will also now recommence imminently to minimise any further risk."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information relating to this, or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, to contact 101 quoting 2000147705.