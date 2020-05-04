THE man responsible for overseeing a number of McDonald's branches in Gwent is taking on a mammoth challenge – walking one million steps in 30 days – to raise money for the NHS.

Nathan Jackson oversees the branches of the multi-national fast food giant at Cardiff Road, Coldra, Spytty, Cardiff Gate and Treforest. But, with all branches of the chain currently closed due to coronavirus, he is trying his hand to something very different, and has strapped on his walking shoes.

Mr Jackson said: “NHS staff and volunteers are doing remarkable work right now in treating and caring for COVID-19 patients.

“I was extremely moved by the first ‘clap for carers’ along with most of the UK and I felt compelled to do something more to show my respect and gratitude, as these people work tirelessly in the face of danger every day.

“I just wanted to do something, however little, to support the NHS Charities Together’s goal to look after NHS staff so they can continue to look after us.”

Mr Jackson wanted to do something that was challenging both physically and mentally and that could also be done safely for himself and others while raising as much money as he can for the charity.

“On the last day, I’m going to attempt to walk 100,000 steps which should take approximately 12-15 hours – the average length shift of an NHS key worker.

“I’ve walked on average 36,000 steps per day and it has had a lasting effect on my muscles – I’ve woken up quite achy to say the least.”

So far Mr Jackson has raised more than £1,000 and is thankful for the support from friends, family colleagues and strangers.

“Many people ask how I’ve managed to do this with only one piece of exercise each day, but between going for a walk up the mountain, the running machine in the garage and being fortunate enough to have a garden, I’ve managed to stick to it.

“In these difficult times, it gives us all as individuals, groups and organisations the chance to show we care and to make a difference, so I would urge everyone to donate whatever they can, however small, to these amazing charities.”

To donate towards Mr Jackson’s goal, you can visit

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-mark-jackson?utm_source=sms&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=nathan-mark-jackson&utm_campaign=pfp-sms&utm_term=6b733d50b28c458d90427657c641a8b5